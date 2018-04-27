Family members of Woodmore bus crash victims want case back in court

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – “He needs to stay in jail for the rest of his life,” Zasmyn Mateen said.

7-year-old Zasmyn Mateen and 11-year-old Zacauree’A Brown are both victims of the bus crash that killed six Woodmore Elementary students.

They were injured, but survived.

Their sister Zyaira Mateen was killed.

“Them kids didn’t deserve what happened to them and it’s his fault,” Brown said.

On Tuesday, the bus driver, Johnthony Walker was sentenced to four years behind bars.

That’s a sentencing Mateen’s family members said was unfair.

“Y’all gave my brother life without parole for killing a white homeless cab man who he didn’t even kill. But because it’s six black kids, and there was a black man that did it, they don’t care. They feel like a slap on the wrist was okay,” victims’ mother Jasmine Mateen said.

Zyaira’s uncle Dominique Brown said they’re going to do what they can try to get the case back in court and in front of another judge.

“I just think the whole case needs to be reevaluated by another judge. I don’t think that was a fair sentencing hearing,” Brown said.

Jasmine said she would like for him to serve more time as justice for her daughter and the 5 other children that died, as well as the ones that were injured like Zasmyn and Zacauree’A.