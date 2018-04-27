Erlanger opens new Southside health center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Erlanger Health System celebrated the opening of their new Community Health Center Southside on Friday.

The newly renovated health center is at 3800 Tennessee Avenue in St. Elmo.

- Advertisement -

It offers OB-GYN, primary care, pediatric, lab, and radiology services to the Southside and St. Elmo communities.

“We are extremely proud to offer a great range of healthcare services to those living in the Southside and St. Elmo communities,” said Angel Moore, Vice President and CEO of Erlanger Community Health Centers.

“This beautiful new facility will provide more convenient and accessible medical services to those living in this area,” she added.

Related Article: Bench pressing against Domestic Violence

Today’s ceremony also paid tribute to retiring state lawmaker Joanne Favors.

She worked at the old Southside clinic and was a healthcare advocate in the legislature.