Erlanger employee charged in ER disturbance

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An Erlanger employee has been charged with resisting arrest, assault and disorderly conduct after an incident last night in the emergency room.

Forty two year old Roger W. Davis was arrested after he refused to leave the E.R.

That’s even after a hospital official ordered him to.

Police had to use a stun gun to make it possible for him to be cuffed.

The hospital administration issued a statement thanking police and staff members for their help.

The media department says it cannot say what Davis’ job is, or if he is a nurse.