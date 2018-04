DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton man is behind bars, accused of molesting children.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports, that 43-year-old Billy Romans was arrested for six felony counts of sexual crimes against a child.

He faces several charges, including aggravated sodomy against will, or of a person under 10 years old, and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Romans is being held in the Whitfield County jail, without bond.