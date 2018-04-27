Carolina Panthers Take Vols DB Rashaan Gaulden in Third Round of NFL Draft

(utsports.com) ARLINGTON, Texas – Tennessee defensive back Rashaan Gaulden was selected by the Carolina Panthers with 85th pick overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

It’s the second consecutive year the Vols have had a defensive back selected in the NFL Draft. VFL Cam Sutton was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 94 pick overall in the third round in 2017. Gaulden is also the eighth UT player to be selected in the first three rounds since 2013.

Gaulden, who is the 44th Vol defensive back selected in the NFL Draft all-time and the 11th since 2000, marks the third Tennessee player to be drafted by the Panthers, joining Deon Grant (2000) and Jerry Colquitt (1995).

Gaulden can play cornerback, safety or nickel back in the NFL after a standout collegiate career where he proved his versatility by playing at nearly every spot in the defensive backfield. The Spring Hill, Tenn., native finished with 140 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, over 36 games with 19 starts. He had a breakout 2017 redshirt junior season, where he totaled 65 tackles to go along with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six passes defended and one interception.

Gaulden had 68 tackles as a first-year starter in 2016 after redshirting due to injury in 2015. He played in 11 games, making seven tackles in 2014.

Gaulden is the 23rd Vol selected in the NFL Draft since 2010 and the 355th Vol drafted all-time.