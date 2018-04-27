Abortion, Ten Commandments on Alabama’s ballot in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama voters will decide this November whether the state will become anti-abortion and will allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as courts and schools.

The two proposed constitutional amendments will appear as referendums on the general-election ballot. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill threw his support behind them at a ceremonial bill signing at the Alabama State Capitol on Friday.

The first amendment by Republican Sen. Gerald Dial would authorize the display of the Ten Commandments on state property.

Critics say it would prompt lawsuits. Dial says he’s prepared to defend the amendment all the way up to the Supreme Court, although no state funds could be used to defend the law.

The second amendment by Republican Rep. Matt Fridy would support the “sanctity of unborn life” in Alabama’s Constitution.

