Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 26, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Rain Today, & A Beautiful Weekend Ahead !

Expect mostly cloudy skies to begin the day, with the morning rush hour ending on a wet note. Morning lows from the mid 40’s to the low 50’s.

Thursday Afternoon: Areas of rain will move in from the West, with clouds and wet weather through the afternoon & evening. Highs will only be around 60, with much of the area remaining in the mid & upper 50’s. That’s well below our usual late April high, which is 75. Showers will move off to the east later on tonight, with lows around 50.

Friday: It looks much better. Decreasing clouds and drier weather for tomorrow, with highs around 70. More sunshine and great looking weather for the upcoming weekend along with a slow but steady warming trend. Highs will warm into the low 70’s with lows in the 40’s through Sunday morning. Dry and warmer weather for the first half of next week with highs between 75 & 80 and lows in the 50’s.

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:55am & 8:22pm.

Precipitation So Far This Year: 18.07″. In April alone, we’ve had over 6.26″ inches of rain…and there’s a little more to come ! We’re above the year-to-date-norms by 1.79″.