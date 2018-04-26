Weather Postpones Lookouts Thursday Home Game With Tennessee Until Sunday

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight’s (4/26) game against Tennessee has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions caused by excessive rain over the past week.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 29 beginning at 2:15 p.m. with gates opening at 1:00 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings. Your ticket for Sunday’s game will be valid for both contests. Due to Sunday’s doubleheader we will not hold our scheduled autograph session.

Sunday’s game is Hispanic Heritage Day at the ballpark presented by First Tennessee Bank. The team will be auctioning off game worn jerseys to benefit La Paz. The auction is underway and will run until May 1st at noon. To make a bid click here.

Tickets from tonight’s game are exchangeable for any remaining 2018 Lookouts home game and can be exchanged at the Ticket Office anytime during the 2018 season. The Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on gamedays.

Tomorrow’s game is set for 7:15 p.m. and is Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field presented by Tennessee Fire Prevention. Gates for the game open at 6:00 p.m.