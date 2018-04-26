US 101’s Dex calls it a career

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A popular country radio show host in Chattanooga is retiring.

US 101’s Billy “Dex” Poindexter made the announcement today after 25 years on the air.

Dex is a country radio hall of fame member and co-hosted the Dex and Mo Show.

Over the years, he entertained Chattanooga listeners under a variety of names:

1970-1971 WRIP Rossville, GA (DJ)

1971-1973 WDOD Chattanooga, TN (Fulltime DJ “Jimmy Martin”) and WFLI (Parttime DJ “Ron Dean”)

1974-1976 WFLI Chattanooga, TN (Fulltime DJ “Dexter”)

1994-Present WUSY US101 Chattanooga, TN (Air personality and Music Director)

Thursday was his last day on the air.

Dex says he wants to focus on his family, health and traveling.

https://youtu.be/GT8dc8e4xT8