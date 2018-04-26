Trump greets Wounded Warrior Project soldier riders at White House

President Trump greeted riders in the Wounded Warrior Project’s Soldier Ride at the White House on Thursday. The four-day ride is an adaptive cycling program that accommodates wounded veterans of varying degrees in their cycling journey.

The White House has hosted the Soldier Ride every year since 2008, when President George W. Bush hosted the very first ride. According to the White House, the event will honor the “service and sacrifices of our nation’s bravest.”

Speaking before a group of dozens of wounded vets, Trump said he was “thrilled” to kick off the event. He also introduced members of congress and cabinet secretaries you were present, telling the veterans that “they fight for you.”

Mr. Trump also praised the families of service members as “the foundation of our military might.” He also touted changes to the Veterans Administration that he said would provide “choice” for veterans.

“They are winners,” Mr. Trump said of the veterans before praising recent increases in defense spending. He also said “we’re going to fight that opioid situation” harder than it has been fought in the past.