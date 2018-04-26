Trump calls Kanye West smart, says Shania Twain “made a mistake”

- Advertisement -

President Donald Trump responded to two pop culture moments from the past week during his “Fox & Friends” interview on Thursday, praising Kanye West and criticizing Shania Twain. On Wednesday, West tweeted that Mr. Trump is his “brother” and that “we are both dragon energy.” Meanwhile, Twain apologized for saying she would have voted for Mr. Trump in an interview with The Guardian.

Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends,” “Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country, OK? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment, women unemployment, the lowest it’s been in now almost 19 years. He sees that stuff, and he’s smart. He says, ‘You know what? Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'”

West also said of Trump on Wednesday, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. ” He later clarified, “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Though Trump called West “smart,” he said of Twain, “Shania, who I think is terrific, made a mistake by saying, ‘I wish I didn’t go public with [supporting Trump].'”

He continued, “We know how she feels. People have done that, and they’re amazed by what happens to their business. We have tremendous support. We have tremendous fans.”

Over the weekend, Twain, who is Canadian, was asked by The Guardian about the U.S. presidential election. She replied: “I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bull****. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?” “Do you want straight or polite? I would have voted for a feeling that is transparent.”

Later, she said she regretted answering an “unexpected question” without more context.