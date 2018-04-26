Tommy Jett arrangements plus our tribute through the years

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A celebration of life will be held for Radio Personality Tommy Jett on Sunday.

The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame member died on Wednesday at the age of 77.

The celebration will be at the South Crest Chapel Sunday at 2:00 pm.

If will feature plenty of radio personalities and friends from over the years, including Johnny Eagle, Jerry Pond & Earl Freudenberg.

Our own Chip Chapman and former WDEF radio manager Ben Cagle as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of Missionary Ridge, Rossville.

We have interviewed and featured Tommy many times over the years. We put together this look at Tommy Jett through the years.

The stories were about Elvis, Luther, and his own reunion parties.

The years in the story are 1977 (Elvis’s death), 1980 (the Elvis tribute record), 1983 (Elvis’s 50th birthday), 2008 (Luther’s 70th anniversary on the air), 2010 (a Tommy Jett radio reunion)