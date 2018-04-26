Salvation Army will house Tent City homeless

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Beginning this week, the Chattanooga Salvation Army has taken on the responsibility of housing many of the homeless who were living in tents on East 11th street.

They’re part of the city’s Inter-agency Council on Homelessness.

The mayor says the city is staying in touch with the 136 displaced homeless people and about 84 of them have filed applications for housing.

But 52 of them have not started or completed the housing screening.

Between 30 and 70 people are being housed at the Salvation Army center on McCallie every night.

Major Robert Lyle with the Salvation Army says “They will pay us weekly to have the folks in there. The Salvation Army again, counts it a privilege to be able to help, but having that income to help offset the cost is a good deal as well.”

The homeless can stay there at night until June 30th.