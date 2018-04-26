Reavie-Glover, Zhang-Dou share Zurich Classic lead

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Chez Reavie had quite a few good moments at TPC Louisiana on Thursday. So did teammate Lucas Glover.

In best-ball format, the most important thing was those moments came on different holes.

Reavie and Glover teamed to shoot a 12-under 60 for a share of the Zurich Classic lead with China’s Zhang Xinjun and Dou Zecheng.

“Chez started well and I picked it up in the middle of the back nine,” Glover said. “He closed it off and then we both played really well on the front. Just kind of ham and egged it, I guess, as they would say.”

Reavie and Glover each had six birdies in the best-ball format, pushing through soggy weather early in the round before conditions cleared at TPC Louisiana. Six teams are two shots back in a tie for third after shooting 62.

“We were just rolling,” Reavie said. “I think we’re comfortable. We like to laugh and have a good time when we’re playing golf, and it definitely helps.”

Zhang and Dou birdied four of their final five holes. Dou made a 31-foot putt on No. 9 to cap the impressive rally and jump into the lead with Reavie and Glover.

Tony Finau-Daniel Summerhays, Chris Paisley-Tommy Fleetwood, J.J. Henry-Tom Hoge, Michael Kim-Andrew Putnam, Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Troy Merritt-Brendon de Jonge shot 62. Jason Day and Ryan Ruffels shot 64.

It’s the first time since last year’s Tour Championship that the reigning champs of all four majors have been in the same field. None of them were among the leaders after the first round.

Masters champion Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay had a 65, and British Open winner Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were at 66.

“I didn’t feel like there was really any rust,” Reed said. “I felt like I hit the ball all right today. I felt I hit some good quality putts. A couple of them went in, a couple of them didn’t.”

This is the second year that two-player teams have competed at the Zurich Classic. The unusual tournament features best-ball play in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Marc Turnesa shot a 67. PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley shot a 70.

There are 80 teams in the tournament and the top 35, along with ties, will make the cut after Friday’s second round.