Rain causes part of Mullins Cove Road to collapse

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The rain caused part of a road in Marion County to collapse, so it had to be closed. Now residents have to take another way.

Drivers heading to Mullins Cove Road will be greeted with a sign saying the bridge is closed. On the other side, caution tape blocks the road.

Two miles of the road is closed off. While no residents are trapped, they say they are frustrated about the extra driving time.

“Pretty rough for a lot of people. A lot of people go down this way. But they got to go around Suck Creek Mountain now,” said Steve Hicks, who lives nearby.

Because of the rainy weather, the road started to sink on Tuesday. Crews tried to dig it out.

“At least 12 feet below where we dug, you can hear it like a waterfall. So it is coming and moving the road so you can hear the rocks rolling out. It was bigger than this desk, then the road started to go down,” said Jim Hawk, the Marion County Road Superintendent.

The slide not only closed the road but took down trees with it.

“Those trees are going to end up in the bottom of the river sooner or later, it took them out and washed them out. There is nothing to hold them. They are just falling,” Hawk said.

Hawk hopes they can get started fixing the road within the next couple of weeks.

“If we get everything lined up and situated where we can. We are going to start on it then. If I don’t get the money, I have no way of telling you when I could get started until they come up with the money,” Hawk said.

Meanwhile, residents are waiting.

“I hope they fix it and pave it all the way through,” Hicks said.

Hawk says the cost to fix the road is about 4 million dollars and they are trying to get help from FEMA.