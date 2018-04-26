Race car driver dies after weekend wreck

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – A dirt track racer has died from a crash he was in last week.

Jason Leroy Minter of Cedartown died Wednesday afternoon from his injuries.

He crashed in his race car, but not on the track.

Minter was driving down Doyle Road in Floyd County when it flipped, trapping him under the vehicle.

Investigators says that speed was a factor in the wreck.

Minter had been in the hospital with a severe head injury since then.

He raced at Rome International Speedway in the street stingers division.