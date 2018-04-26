Police ask help identifying hit and run driver

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who ran down a woman Wednesday night downtown.

It happened at the corner of East Martin Luther King Boulevard and Houston Street at 11:30 PM.

The car hit the woman at the intersection and kept going eastbound on MLK.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the vehicle as a white, older style Cadillac with a blue top and blue side stripe.

If you have any information on the hit and run, call the police department (423) 698-2525 or submitting tips through their mobile app.