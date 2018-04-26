Microsoft Windows adapts as its business importance declines

For Microsoft, Windows is no longer a core business so much as a complement to the company’s other offerings.

The company still makes money from Windows, but its share of the business has shrunk. Instead, Microsoft is using the software as a way to get individuals and businesses to spend on other products. That means giving out free updates to Windows 10 on a regular basis, rather than holding out for customers to pay for new versions every few years.

The Redmond, Washington-based company on Thursday reported third-quarter revenue of $26.8 billion, an increase of 16 percent over the previous year. By contrast, Windows licensing revenue grew by just 4 percent.