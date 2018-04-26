Chattanooga police arrest armed robbery suspects

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police captured two armed robbery suspects within hours of the holdup.

A woman was getting out of her car on Brainerd Road around 1 PM on Wednesday when a man came up to her with a gun.

- Advertisement -

He wanted her purse and a cell phone.

He fled in a vehicle driven by another man.

A witness snapped a photo of the getaway car and gave police a description of the suspects.

Related Article: Suspect charged in Glenwood shooting on Monday

Four hours later, the same vehicle ran a stop sign in East Chattanooga and an officer pulled it over.

The officer recognized one of the occupants from the description and questioned them about the holdup.

He says they admitted to crime.

“The effort and quick thinking of the witness who took the photo of the vehicle greatly assisted in the apprehension of these two suspects,” said Captain Zac McCullough.

“The cooperation we receive from community members is crucial to making Chattanooga a safer place for all who live and visit here.”

Investigators say 44 year old Donald Roush was the gunman and 35 year old James Harden was the driver.

But both are charged with Aggravated Robbery, plus credit card theft.