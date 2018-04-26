Chattanooga Firefighters begin annual MDA campaign

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is getting some state recognition as its kicks off its annual Fill The Boot campaign for Muscular Dystrophy.

Last year, the Chattanooga Fire Department raised the most money in the state for M-D-A, even outperforming Memphis, which has a department four times larger.

The local firefighters recieved the golden axe award, as they presented the check from last year’s fundraiser to the M-D-A.

The check was for more than 83 thousand dollars.

Chattanooga Firefighters Association President Jack Thompson told us “Right now, MDA helps so many kids and also they’re now starting to help firefighters too with ALS, ’cause it’s one of the things that’s starting to affect firefighters more, so it gives it, it makes it home a little bit more for us now. So you know what we need to help the kids, we’re helping ourselves, it’s just a great, it’s a great program to help out.”

This year’s fundraiser was supposed to kick off Thursday, but has been pushed back until Thursday for safety concerns over the rain.