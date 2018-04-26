Braves Young Dynamic Duo Homer in Win Over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) – Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies, the two youngest players in the major leagues, both homered and combined for five RBIs to lead Atlanta over the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Thursday and give the Braves a split of the four-game series.

Acuna became the youngest player in the major leagues Wednesday at 20 years, 128 days, and went 1 for 5 in his debut. He led off the second inning Thursday with a home run five rows deep into the left-field upper deck against Homer Bailey, singled in the sixth and hit a tiebreaking double off Wandy Peralta (1-1) in the eighth following Freddie Freeman’s third double of the game.

Albies, a 21-year-old who made his debut last August, hit a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-0 lead and added an RBI double in the ninth.

Sam Freeman (1-1) retired all four batters he faced, and Arodys Vizcaino pitched a one-hit ninth for his second save. Cincinnati dropped to 5-20 for the first time in franchise history.

Every Atlanta starter except catcher Kurt Suzuki had at least one hit, including pitcher Sean Newcomb.

Newcomb gave up four runs, five hits and three walks in six innings. He allowed just two hits through four innings, but Cincinnati tied the score in a four-run fifth that included Joey Votto’s three-run homer. Votto has homered in three straight games for the sixth time.

Bailey allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: 3B Eugenio Suarez was activated from the 10-day DL after recovering from a broken right thumb sustained April 8 when he was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Jameson Taillon. … The Reds selected the contract of INF-OF Rosell Herrera from Louisville (IL) and pptioned OF Phillip Ervin and INF Cliff Pennington to Louisville.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (1-1) is to start Friday at Philadelphia.

Reds: Cincinnati opens a three-game road on Friday at Minnesota. RHP Luis Castillo (1-3) is slated to open Friday when the Reds play at Minnesota’s Target Field for the first time.

