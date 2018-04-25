William Shatner commemorates perfect date: April 25

- Advertisement -

William Shatner knows the perfect date: April 25. On Wednesday, the actor commemorated the moment from the film “Miss Congeniality” when Miss Rhode Island described the perfect date in the film by saying in a new social media video, “The perfect date, remember? Not too hot, not too cold — just bring a light jacket.”

In the film, Shatner plays pageant host Stan Fields in the 2000 film when he says, “Miss Rhode Island, describe your perfect date,” to which the contestant responds, “That’s a tough one. I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket.” The line has gone down in history as one of the most iconic calendar dates in pop culture, along with “It’s October 3rd” from “Mean Girls.”

[embedded content]

Miss Congeniality – Describe your perfect date? by Michael Chow on YouTube

Shatner was promoting a perfect date contest for site Match.com in a video he posted on Instagram about the scene: “And to think it was 20 years ago that I asked the question,” he said. The 87-year-old actor then asked his followers to tell him their perfect date.

Shatner appears to be very keyed into the modern dating scene. He is an avid fan of the “Bachelor” franchise and launched a social media campaign last year to get “Bachelor” Nick Viall kicked off of “Dancing with the Stars” because of Viall’s behavior with Andi Dorfman in “The Bachelorette.”