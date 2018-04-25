Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 25, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Break In The Rain, At Least For Today!

The forecast will be slightly drier, but don’t put the rain gear away yet – we’ll need it again for Thursday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning as any spotty showers will quickly diminish. Lows by morning will settle into the low 50’s. You may see a few areas of fog as well.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, but dry with some degree of afternoon sun, and highs in the upper 60’s to around 70. Mostly cloudy and dry Wednesday night with lows back in the low 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy skies are likely again, with showers moving back in from the Southwest as another low moves across the southeast, but the heaviest rain should stay over Alabama and Georgia. Highs will stay in the low 60’s, well below our usual late April high, which is 75.

Gradually – we’ll start drying out later Friday with more sunshine and pleasant weather for the upcoming weekend. High will warm into the 70’s with lows in the 40’s through Sunday morning. Looking dry and warm to start next week as well.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:00am & 8:19pm

Precipitation So Far This Year: 18.30″. In April alone, we’ve had over 5.15″ inches of rain…and there’s a little more to come ! We’re above the year-to-date-norms by almost an inch.