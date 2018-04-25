Top Ranked Ringgold Baseball Team Feeling Loose Heading Into State Playoffs

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Georgia high school baseball state playoffs get underway this weekend. Ringgold is no stranger to the post-season, but they’ve never won the state title.

This year, the Tigers hope they are locked and loaded for a title run.

Ringgold is a perennial playoff contender, but they enter the post-season this year ranked number one in Class 3-A.

Said infielder Ty Jones:”Well you always want to play with a little fire. When you are number one, you kind of got to play like you’re an underdog. But then again, you are number one, so you’ve got to have a little swag about you.”

Said head coach Brent Tucker:”Just playing good baseball. Just playing good baseball this time of year. And that’s the most important thing.”

The Tigers have been playing good baseball. They haven’t lost a game since March 6th.

Said pitcher Holden Tucker:”We just started playing more as a team and having fun. You know we had some guys step up in some big roles. We just got a good team. Play as a team and have some fun.”

Ringgold’s offense has really stepped up. During one four game stretch in April, they scored a total of 55 runs.

Said Jones:”Hitting is contagious. That’s what they always say. When the crowd gets going, and we get a little fired up. It just kind of gets it rolling.”

Said Brent Tucker:”We’ve been hitting the ball well all the way up and down the lineup. Even a couple of guys have come in and pinch-hit or whatever. But you know this team can put up runs different ways. So that’s what we have been able to utilize, and it has been working so far.”

Coach Tucker hopes that formula keeps working in the post-season.

Said Brent Tucker:”Yeah, and you’ve got to make plays in the playoffs. And the team that makes the most plays and gets the timely hits is going to come out on top.”

Reporter:”Looks like your team is pretty loose.”

Said Brent Tucker:”They’re loose. (As one player rides on shoulder of another behind Tucker) They’ve been loose all year long. I’m going to get the two that’s laughing the hardest right now. And uh. (laughs) So yeah those two are going to talk next.” (laughter)

- Advertisement -

Ringgold opens the playoffs against Redan on Friday at 5pm.