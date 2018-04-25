Tommy Jett, Rock N Roll DJ legend, has died

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga radio icon Tommy Jett has died at the age of 77.

Family members say he died in his sleep on Wednesday.

He grew up as Tommy Reynolds in Old Hickory, Tennessee but moved to Chattanooga to join the new WFLI AM radio station.

That’s where he became Tommy Jett, the fastest Jet in the air.

His afternoon Rock ‘N’ Roll show, The Night Train, was a hit.

He would go on to work at WDOD, WDXB and finally an oldies show on WGOT.

Jett was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame in 2013.

They even named a street for him outside his home in Chattanooga Valley in Walker County, Georgia.

We interviewed Tommy Jett in 1977 on the death of Elvis Presley.