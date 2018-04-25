The Latest: Former police officer named as serial killer



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on developments in a California serial killer case (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A law enforcement official has identified a suspected California serial killer as 77-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, a former police officer.

The official confirmed the identity on condition of anonymity before an official news conference planned for noon Wednesday.

Sacramento County jail records show DeAngelo was arrested overnight on suspicion of two counts of murder cited in a Ventura County warrant.

The FBI says it has a team gathering evidence at a Sacramento- area home linked to DeAngelo.

Authorities say a serial killer committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across the state in the 1970s and 1980s.

The attacker became known as the “East Area Rapist.”

11 a.m.

A victim of a notorious Northern California serial killer and rapist says she’s overjoyed after learning that police believe they’ve arrested the man responsible.

Jane Carson-Sandler says she received an email Wednesday from a retired detective who worked on the case telling her they identified the man and have him in custody.

She says she’s ecstatic to have closure and to know her attacker is in jail.

Carson-Sandler, who now lives near Hilton Head, South Carolina, was one of dozens of women raped by an elusive serial killer police say killed at least 12 people.

She was attacked in her Citrus Heights, California, home in 1976. She and her three-year-old son were snuggled in bed together one morning after her husband left for work when the man broke into her house.

She says she hopes she’ll have the opportunity to face her attacker in person. She says she has a lot of questions for him.

9 a.m.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office plans to make a ‘major announcement” in the case of an elusive serial killer they say committed at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and dozens of burglaries across California in the 1970s and 1980s.

District Attorney’s spokeswoman Shelly Orio says a news conference will be held Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento to make “a major announcement.”

FBI and California officials in 2016 renewed their search for the suspect dubbed the East Area Rapist and announced a $50,000 reward for his arrest and conviction. He’s linked to more than 175 crimes in all between 1976 and 1986.

A woman who was sexually assaulted by a man believed to be the East Area Rapist in 1976 and now lives in South Carolina tells The Island Packet newspaper Wednesday that she has been contacted by two detectives about an arrest.