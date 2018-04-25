Teacher arrested after heroin was found at a local high school

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – It wasn’t a normal Wednesday at Northwest Whitfield High School.

“It’s just a shock to me that something like this would actually happen around here, you know. Especially being a teacher,” Northwest Whitfield High School student Justin Gentry said.

A Whitfield County Schools statement said a staff member reported that Northwest Whitfield High School English teacher 29-year-old Raquel Spencer was exhibiting unusual behavior.

Spencer was escorted to the office and consented to a search by a school resource officer.

According to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, school personnel notified them of a teacher possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Authorities said heroin was found in Spencer’s personal property on school grounds.

Gentry said he saw officers take the teacher into custody.

“They had her in handcuffs and there were a couple of detectives.”

According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, Spencer has been an employee of the school system since January 2013.

She’s also said to be an assistant coach for girl’s track and cheerleading.

Gentry said he didn’t really know Spencer, but would occasionally say “Hi” to her in the hallway.

“Something like this though is just, I don’t know. Of course you would hear of students doing this, but teachers that’s just way different,” Gentry said.

According to the School District’s statement, the superintendent is taking the necessary steps to recommend termination.

If released, Spencer will be placed on administrative leave.

Spencer was arrested and taken to the Whitfield County Correctional Facility.

She is charged possession of heroin.