Man charged with stabbing a German Shepherd

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man has been arrested after stabbing a dog that was following him.

20-year-old Cameron Jeffries was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals yesterday after allegedly stabbing a friendly German Shepard.

The incident happened on Glass Street at 1 Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses say Jeffries asked them for a cigarette when the dog approached them.

Jeffries then started to walk away, warning he would stab the dog if it followed him.

The witnesses later saw Jeffries chasing the dog that was bleeding from two stab wounds.

The dog was transported to McKamey Animal Center where it later died.

Jeffries bond is set at 10-thousand dollars.