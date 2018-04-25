French president addresses Congress – live updates

French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday as his three-day tour of Washington comes to a close. Macron and his wife Brigitte were treated to an evening of dinner and music the White House Tuesday night as part of the Trump administration’s first state visit and state dinner.

During his remarks on Capitol Hill, Macron is once again expected to raise the issue of the United States threatening to leave the Iran nuclear deal — a pact he ardently supports. At Tuesday’s joint press conference, Macron suggested he would be willing to work on a new deal with Iran that addressed areas of concern like blocking Iran’s nuclear activity through 2025 and containing Iran’s activities in the region.

But Mr. Trump was quick to slam the deal again, deriding it as bad for the U.S. He issued a stern warning to Iran’s leadership: “We’re going to see what happens on the 12th, but if Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid.”

