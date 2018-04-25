French president addresses Congress – live updates

CBS News April 25, 2018, 10:33 AM
French President Emmanuel Macron is addressing a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday as his three-day tour of Washington comes to a close. Macron and his wife Brigitte were treated to an evening of dinner and music the White House Tuesday night as part of the Trump administration's first state visit and state dinner.
During his remarks on Capitol Hill, Macron is once again expected to raise the issue of the United States threatening to leave the Iran nuclear deal — a pact he ardently supports. At Tuesday’s joint press conference, Macron suggested he would be willing to work on a new deal with Iran that addressed areas of concern like blocking Iran’s nuclear activity through 2025 and containing Iran’s activities in the region.
But Mr. Trump was quick to slam the deal again, deriding it as bad for the U.S. He issued a stern warning to Iran’s leadership: “We’re going to see what happens on the 12th, but if Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid.”
Follow along for live updates of the speech:
Members of Congress, Senate arrive for speech
Lawmakers file into the House chamber ahead of Macron’s speech. Senators and Members of Congress shake hands as they file in. Vice President Mike Pence is also in attendence for the joint session.
Trump tweets on Macron’s address
Mr. Trump tweeted ahead of Macron’s address to Congress, saying he was looking forward to watching the speech. “This is a great honor and seldom allowed to be done…he will be GREAT!” Mr. Trump added.
Macron’s whirlwind Washington visit
Macron’s speech to Congress will be one of the last appearances he makes as the state visit comes to a close. Later he will participate in a town hall with students at George Washington University and a visit to the French Embassy.
During last night’s state dinner, Macron and President Trump toasted their countries “unbreakable” friendship and referenced both his and Mr. Trump’s rapid political ascents, saying, “On both sides of the ocean some two years ago, very few would have bet on us being here together today.”
