Dalton High School Names David Brock New Boys Basketball Coach

(dhscats.com) Dalton High School has hired David Brock as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach. For the past two seasons, Coach Brock has been the head boys basketball coach for Cass High School where he compiled a record of 35-19 and a state tournament appearance. His defense was the top ranked defense in Region 7-AAAAA last season giving up just 47.2 points per game. Prior to coaching at Cass High School, he was an assistant coach for Men’s Basketball at Oakland University in Michigan. Coach Brock also spent one season as Associate Head Coach for the British professional team, the Plymouth Raiders of the British Basketball League. He was the youngest Associate Head Coach in BBL History. During his time at the University of Alabama, he served as student assistant for Coach Anthony Grant and the Alabama’s Men’s Basketball Team. The Crimson Tide was 2013 NIT Quarterfinalist and Oakland University was 2014 CBI Postseason Quarterfinalist during his time with those teams.

Dalton High School Athletic Director Jeff McKinney states he is extremely excited about their new coach. “Coach Brock comes to us with an extremely impressive background. His past history of player development and growing a program puts him at the top of the list of young, great coaches. We are extremely excited and fortunate to have him as our new coach. We look forward to his reign as our new basketball coach.”

Coach Brock is replacing former Catamount coach Mike Duffie. Coach Duffie has been hired as the new Head Boy’s Basketball Coach at Pickens High School. Coach Brock will teach is the social studies department at Dalton High School.