Bradley Central Wins Baseball District Title After Beating Soddy Daisy in Game Two of Double Header

Soddy Daisy, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central and Soddy Daisy collided for a district baseball title on Wednesday evening. Rain forced the two teams to play a double-header. Soddy Daisy won game one 9-3, but Bradley Central bounced back to win game two 5-0 to claim the regular season district championship. Dylan Standifer got the Bears on the board in the second inning with an RBI base hit. Bradley Central got two runs in the inning, and that was more than enough for Bears starting pitcher Andy Bunch. He struck out 14 batters in helping Bradley Central claim the district crown.