What will the royal baby be named? Bookies take bets

Bookies are betting that Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child’s name will be Arthur. In fact, bookmaker Paddy Power is so confident that it has already paid out on the name for anyone who bet before 7 p.m. GMT on Monday.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said, “Arthur … has been carnage, we’ve received double as many bets on that name than on any other since the pregnancy announcement was originally made.”

Other popular bets include James, Albert, Philip, Alexander and Henry. The Paddy Power spokesperson said that the bookmaker has seen a surge in bets on James in the past two hours, speculating that bettors might be changing their minds.

The odds right now from Paddy Power are:

Arthur 9/4

James 3/1

Albert 6/1

Philip 7/1

Alexander 12/1

Henry 12/1

Thomas 14/1

Edward 16/1

Alfred 16/1

On Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed in a tweet that both mother and baby were doing well, and that Prince William was there for the birth. The duchess, who gave birth Monday morning at 11:01 a.m., emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket for photos. Prince George and Princess Charlotte had met their baby brother earlier. The trio left the hospital minutes later.