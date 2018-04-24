Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 24, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Wet & Unsettled with Mild Weather Continuing, But Nicer Days Are Ahead !
Expect cloudy and wet weather through the morning. Areas of showers will be moving Northward. They will diminish somewhat, with areas of fog and lows in the mid 50’s.
For the rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and mild weather continuing, with a few scattered showers, but not as wet as the last couple of days. Highs will settle into the upper 60’s.
Tuesday Night: Some fog and drizzle possible, with lows in the low 50’s.
Wednesday: Lots of clouds, but mainly dry tomorrow with highs staying in the upper 60’s.
Cloudy skies are likely for Thursday, and we could see a few more showers as another low moves across the southeast, but the heaviest rain should stay over Alabama and Georgia.
Gradually – we’ll start drying out on Friday with more sunshine and pleasant weather for the upcoming weekend. High will warm into the 70’s with lows in the 40’s through Sunday morning.
Sunrise & Sunset: 7:00am & 8:19pm
Precipitation So Far This Year: 18.30″. In April alone, we’ve had over 5.15″ inches of rain…and there’s a little more to come ! We’re above the year-to-date-norms by almost an inch.