Walker sentenced to 4 years for Woodmore bus crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Johnthony Walker has been sentenced to four years in prison for the Woodmore bus crash that killed six students.

He was convicted in march of criminally negligent homicide, reckless aggravated assault, assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and using a portable device by a school bus driver.

Walker has already served more than a year before the trial so he will be eligible for parole very quickly.

Prosecutors asked that some of the sentences be served consequtively, but the judge will allow him to serve them at the same time, making the total sentence much less.

One woman yelled out in court if that was all he would get for the death of her child.

The sentence came after parents testified during the sentencing hearing in the morning.

The bus loaded with children from Woodmore Elementary crashed on Talley Road in November of 2016.