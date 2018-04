WARNING: Some language may be offensive to viewers

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Marion County school bus driver Kelly Ross has been fired after the district looked into complaints that he used profanity while transportating students.

A passenger recorded video of the driver’s outburst.

The student’s family turned the video over to school officials.

Director of Schools Mark Griffith says Ross will no longer be allowed to drive for the county.