Trump welcomes Macron for White House arrival ceremony — live stream

President Trump welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron for an arrival ceremony ahead of their day of meetings and the formal State Dinner Tuesday evening. A 21-gun salute and review of troops with almost 500 members of the five military branches kicks off the ceremony on the South Lawn. Members of the Trump administration and Cabinet, including Vice President Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Ivanka Trump, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and White House chief of staff John Kelly greeted Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

President Trump began his remarks by saying, “We all send our prayers to the Bush family,” after former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized with an infection just after wife Barbara Bush’s funeral. Mr. Trump wished him “a speedy recovery.”

The president extended his sympathies to the people of Canada after the Toronto attack Monday. “Our hearts are with the grieving families in Canada,” Mr. Trump said.

He also thanked Macron for the help of the French in the retaliatory strikes against Syria.

Today we meet to affirm this friendship that has flourished for over two centuries, the president said, also saying, “It is truly fitting that we are holding our first official state visit with the leader of America’s oldest ally, the proud nation of France.”

Macron thanked Mr. Trump and also offered his condolences to the Bush family for the death of Barbara Bush, and he, too, condemned the Toronto attack.

Mr. Trump and Macron are later expected to hold bilateral meetings and a joint news conference.