Thunder G Westbrook gets fine, tech for confronting Gobert



AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Westbrook has been fined $10,000 and assessed a postgame technical foul for initiating a confrontation with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The league made the announcement Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard came onto the court as a substitution following a stoppage with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 113-96 Game 4 loss to the Jazz. He intervened in an incident between Gobert and Oklahoma City backup point guard Raymond Felton.

Westbrook committed four fouls in the first half and finished with five. He had 23 points and 14 rebounds, but had just three assists and made 7 of 18 shots.

The Thunder trail the Jazz 3-1 and host Utah on Wednesday in an elimination game.

—

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball