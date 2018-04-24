Stocks extend slide, Dow drops as much as 600 points

NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as investors sold technology and industrial stocks.

Bond yields continue to rise, with the 10-year Treasury note reaching 3 percent for the first time in more than four years.

The S&P 500 index sank 36 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,642 as of 2 p.m. Eastern time. It was up as much as 13 points earlier. The Dow slid as much as 600 points, or 2.4 percent, to 23,850.

Tech trouble

Alphabet (GOOG), Google’s parent company, fell 4.8 percent to $1,021.50 after the company said ad revenue climbed, but expenses also rose. The company benefited from strong digital ad sales as well as an accounting change.

Facebook (FB)–which reports earnings on Wednesday–fell 3.6 percent, to $159.89. Microsoft skidded 2.4 percent to $93.08 and internet retail giant Amazon (AMZN) shed 4 percent to $1,456.61. Both companies report earnings on Thursday.

Industrial Weakness

3M (MMM), which makes Post-it notes and industrial coatings and ceramics, dropped 8.6 percent to $197.13 after it cut its annual forecast. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT) sank 7.5 percent to $331.42 and Boeing (BA) lost 4.5 percent to $323.46.

Caterpillar (CAT) said the strong global economy helped its sales of construction and energy industry machinery and it raised its forecasts for the year. It jumped in early trading but later fell 6.7 percent to $143.71.

Bonds

Bond prices were little changed after an early dip. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed at 2.98 percent, matching Monday’s close. Earlier it peaked at 3 percent for the first time since January 2014. Low interest rates have played an important role in the economic recovery of the last decade by making it cheap for people and companies to borrow money.

The yield on the 10-year note is a benchmark for many kinds of interest rates including mortgages, and it’s been climbing because investors expect greater economic growth and faster inflation.