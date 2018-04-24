Rains causes large crack in Rhea Co. mountain road

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The heavy rain has caused a large crack in Highway 68 in Rhea County.

It happened on the section heading up the mountain from Spring City toward Cumberland County.

From photos, it appears the road bed is beginning to slide downhill.

The state is reducing the highway to one lane until they can make repairs.

TDOT officials tell us they have had trouble with this stretch of highway before.

They now have crews on the scene to see what they will have to do stabilize the bank.

They hope to make the repairs without having to completely close the highway.

** Photos from Rhea County Sheriff’s Dept.