Metropolitan Ministries kicks off Gardens-To-Go distribution

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Metropolitan Ministries kicked off its annual Gardens-To-Go distribution this week.

The organization helps people who are having a dire personal financial crisis and are unable to pay rent, utilities, or they have no food.

During this week long distribution they’re having breakfast parties and live music while handing out to their clients care packets, bus passes, and tomatoes in a bucket.

“Providing fresh produce at their doorsteps not only enhances nutrition, but it gives them a reason to wake up in the morning and something to take care of,” Metropolitan Ministries Executive Director Rebecca Whelchel said.

Metropolitan Ministries partnered with BB&T Huffaker Insurance to put on this festival and were able to provide around 80 Gardens-To-Go.