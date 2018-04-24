Macron, Trump hold joint press conference at White House — live updates

What will Trump and Macron discuss?

All eyes are on Mr. Trump as Macron aims to discuss issues like threats of the U.S. leaving the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Agreement. Macron is an ardent supporter of both pacts and is expected to raise both issues in discussions with the president.

Following their official business, the French delegation will be invited back to the White House later Tuesday evening for the administration’s first formal State dinner. On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump revealed details into the gala including the table settings (a combination of both Clinton and Bush china) as well as the menu which features “a showcase of the best of America’s cuisines and traditions, with nuances of French influences” according to the White House.