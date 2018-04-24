Kids with rare rapid-aging disease get hope from study drug

CHICAGO (AP) — Children with a rare, incurable disease that causes rapid aging and early death may live longer if treated with an experimental drug first developed for cancer patients.

- Advertisement -

That’s according to small, preliminary study in 27 kids with progeria. The benefit was small: Treated children were more likely to survive during the two-year study than children who didn’t get the drug.

But some kids taking the drug lonafarnib (lohn-uh-FAR-nib) in this and other studies have lived into their late teens. The researchers say the results suggest a potential breakthrough for a heartbreaking condition.

The drug helps disable a protein that accumulates abnormally in progeria and causes cell damage. The genetic disease affects about 1 in 20 million people.

The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.