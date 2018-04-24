Harry Harris likely to be nominated U.S. ambassador to South Korea, rather than Australia

Adm. Harry Harris, the outgoing commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, who was President Trump’s pick to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, will instead likely be nominated U.S. ambassador to South Korea instead, CBS News David Martin and Jacqueline Alemany report. An official familiar with the plan says this move will likely happen but the president has not yet signed off on it.

Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo’s office has been pushing the country switch. The reasoning behind this is that Harris, considered to be a top-notch diplomatic candidate, is better suited to the most critical position open right now, given plans for talks involving Korea.