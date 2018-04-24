Draft deadline gone, now it's time to wait on NBA decisions



AP Photo/David J. Phillip

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The deadline has passed for college players to declare early for the NBA draft. Now it’s time to wait for the draft entries who didn’t hire an agent to decide whether they’re staying in or heading back to school.

The early-entry deadline was Sunday night. The next date to watch is May 30 – 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA draft combine – as the last day for draft entrants who didn’t hire an agent to withdraw and return to school to keep their remaining eligibility.

Players testing the waters can work out for NBA teams to learn what they need to improve or whether they could be a first-round pick on June 21.

Here’s a look at some key names, none of whom are surefire first-rounders, facing decisions that could have a big impact on next season :

ACC BACKCOURTS

Boston College and Clemson have a lot riding on what happens next.

High-scoring guard Jerome Robinson (second in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 20.7 points per game) and point guard Ky Bowman (17.6) helped the Eagles take a big step with 19 wins – three more than the previous two seasons combined. If they return, Boston College could have nearly its entire team back as it chases the program’s first NCAA bid since 2009.

The Tigers await decisions from leading scorer Marcquise Reed (15.8 points) and starting guard Shelton Mitchell (12.2 points) after the duo helped Clemson reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.

TYUS BATTLE, SYRACUSE

The 6-foot-6 guard is a possible first-round pick who racked up the minutes – a national-high 39 per game – while increasing his scoring average from 7.4 as a freshman to a team-best 19.2 last season. Battle helped the Orange make an unexpected run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, but Syracuse sure could use him next year after top recruit Darius Bazley decided to skip school and head to the G-League .

BRIAN BOWEN, SOUTH CAROLINA

Bowen has yet to play in college after getting tangled in the federal corruption investigation into college basketball.

The 6-7 forward originally landed at Louisville before being suspended after news of an alleged payment involving the Cardinals and his father to get him to join that school. Bowen has denied knowledge and since transferred to South Carolina, where he practiced and participated in pregame warmups but has yet to be cleared by the NCAA.

The move at least gives the McDonald’s All-American another option if the college route appears unlikely to work.

DONTE DIVINCENZO, VILLANOVA

The Final Four’s most outstanding player certainly ended the season in unforgettable style with 31 points in the title win against Michigan that gave Villanova a second national title in three seasons. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds to offer plenty of scoring punch off the bench.

Villanova will take a big hit with the departures of Associated Press national player of the year Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges to the NBA, but Phil Booth and Eric Paschall are returning for their senior seasons. And if DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman (another agent-free draft declaration) join them, Villanova will bring back four double-digit scorers to chase coach Jay Wright’s third title.

CARSEN EDWARDS, PURDUE

The 6-1 junior was a third-team AP All-American and the Jerry West Award winner as the nation’s top shooting guard after leading the veteran Boilermakers in scoring (18.5) while shooting nearly 41 percent from 3-point range.

If Edwards stays in the draft, the Boilermakers will lose their top five scorers from a 30-win team – leaving Matt Haarms as the top returnee with a 4.8-point average.

CALEB AND CODY MARTIN, NEVADA

The 6-7 twin juniors had a big impact after transferring from North Carolina State. Caleb Martin averaged 18.9 points and shot 45 percent, while Cody averaged 14 points and shot roughly 52 percent in helping the Wolf Pack reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.

The Martins and junior Jordan Caroline (17.7 points) all announced in social media posts on April 3 that they were testing the NBA draft waters. Their return could set Nevada up for another memorable March.

CHARLES MATTHEWS, MICHIGAN

The 6-6 guard started every game for the Wolverines, averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds to help Michigan reach the NCAA championship game. With Moe Wagner leaving a year early for the NBA, the former Kentucky transfer is set for the starring role as the Wolverines chase a third straight Big Ten championship.

LUKE MAYE, NORTH CAROLINA

The 6-8 junior went from role player to inside-out leading man, averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds to become a third-team AP All-American. Maye’s return would give the Tar Heels three returning starters to go with the program’s best recruiting class in years.

ADMIRAL SCHOFIELD, TENNESSEE

The 6-5, 238-pound forward averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. If he returns, Tennessee would lose only two reserves from a 26-win team that won a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

