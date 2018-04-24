City to pay $2.6M to family of veteran killed by police

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California city has agreed to pay $2.65 million to the family of a mentally ill Gulf War veteran fatally shot by police in 2014 after his family called 911.

- Advertisement -

The Sacramento Bee reports Tuesday the agreement between the city of Lodi and the family of Parminder Singh Shergill settles a federal lawsuit the family filed accusing the officers of excessive force.

Shergill was killed after his sister-in-law called 911 and said he was a paranoid schizophrenic who was “going crazy” and was attacking his mother. Shergill’s family says he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after participating in Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s.

Officers fatally shot Shergill as he walked through his neighborhood after they said he charged at them with a knife. Shergill’s family disputes that account.

—

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com