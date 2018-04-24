Chatt State Softball Team Riding Impressive 34-Game Winning Streak

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After their first twenty games this year, the Chatt State softball team had a modest, 12-8 record. Then the Lady Tigers caught fire.

They’ve won 34 games in-a-row to push their record to 46-8 going into their final series of the regular season.

Even though the Lady Tigers started developing confidence this season, they never dreamed of a 34-game winning streak.

Said catcher Aimie Davidson:”I don’t think anybody on our team really noticed it until we hit like a 20 or 25 game winning streak. Then we were like, nuh-uh. We had to actually take a step back and go oh, we really have.”

Said pitcher Kaleigh Wynne:”But I don’t think none of us paid that much attention to it until someone pointed it out to all of us. We were like dang, we’re doing really good. We hit 15. Then we hit 20, and then we hit 30. We were like this is kind of rare. This has never happened, so it was exciting.”

Said head coach Blythe Golden:”Initially it’s one of those things you don’t want to talk about because you don’t want to jinx it. You’re like hey, we’ve won like 15 in-a-row. Then you know I blink my eyes, and it’s at 20 and 25, and I’m going oh gosh. You know it’s coming. You just don’t know when. Now we’re at 34, and we just keep rolling.”

Reporter:”How do you not think about the winning streak?”

Said Davidson:”I think the only time we thought about the winning streak was we were down. We were playing Vols State this past weekend, and we were losing I think in the seventh, and we came back. That’s the only time we actually thought about the streak. Oh no the streak. We just won, and we were like it’s still going.”

So how does Coach Golden handle the streak with the team?

Said Golden:”We really just focus on the process, so when we’re talking before a game, it’s not always about the win or we’ve got to keep this alive. It’s we have to do the little things right. This group is so different from other groups I’ve had. They will fight. They will fight to the bitter end, and I love that about them. I think that’s why we have been able to get on this streak and be so successful.”

And when a winning streak gets this long, you know a few superstitions creep in.

Said Wynne:”We all kind of do our hair the same like each day like whether it’s the bubbles or braided a certain way.”

Added Golden:”I would honestly tell you I’m probably the worst. However, I can’t tell you what mine are because I feel like that jinxes them.” (laughter)