Agency hopes to help older adults fight food insecurity

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability is hoping to help some older adults fighting food insecurity.

Thanks to a new partnership they’ve been able to hire someone completely dedicated to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program outreach in our area.

They hope to reach out to adults 60 and older who may not realize that they are even eligible to get SNAP benefits.

Food insecurity is a real problem for older adults and it affects nearly 40 percent of them in our area.

“We encounter older adults who have trouble just meeting everyday expenses, and so they don’t necessarily understand that this benefit is available to them to help them with their food costs,” Community Outreach Manager Christin McWhorter said.

“Technically by looking at the guidelines you may feel like you make to much, but then you throw in a shelter allowance, you throw in all these other stipulations and all of the sudden you qualify and you’re not having to decide if you’re going to get your medicine or if you’re going to get dinner,” SNAP Benefits Coordinator Amy Wilson said.

If you live in Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, or Sequatchie counties and want to know more about SNAP contact Amy Wilson at 423-424-4281.