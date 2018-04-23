Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 23, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Wet Start For The Week, & Unsettled Conditions Through Wednesday.

Rain showers & fog will continue this morning with temperatures remaining in the mid & upper 50s.

For this Monday morning, look for lows in the mid 50s. While we will see some degree of rain, it won’t be as heavy as Sunday.Scattered showers continue for much of the day today with southeast winds at 15-20 mph. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well.

For tonight: More clouds, and the unsettled weather will continue through much of this week with lingering showers both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cloudy skies are likely for Thursday, and we could see a few showers, too, as another low moves across the southeast, but Thursday’s rain chances appear to be fairly low.

Another area of rain of may slide through Friday into Saturday with yet another cold front.

Temperatures will stay below normal through much of this week with highs for the most part staying in the mid to upper 60’s and lows closer to 50.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:00am & 8:19pm

Precipitation So Far This Year: 17.59″. In April alone, we’ve had almost 4 inches of rain…and there’s more to come ! We’re above the year-to-date-norms by about a half an inch.