Watch the first full trailer for “Crazy Rich Asians”

“Crazy Rich Asians” dropped its first full-length trailer Monday. The film, which features an all-Asian cast, is an adaptation of the hit 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan about a young American woman’s introduction to Singapore’s socialite scene.

The trailer shows American Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu of “Fresh Off the Boat,” talking about taking her relationship with her boyfriend, Nick, played by Henry Golding, to the next level: He wants to bring her to a wedding in Singapore so she can meet his family. When he first says he wants to take her “east,” she asks, “Queens?”

But Nick whisks her off to Singapore instead, and when Rachel arrives, she learns that Nick is “comfortable,” as he calls it, or “crazy rich” as everyone else does. Suddenly, Rachel finds herself scrambling to keep up with her boyfriend’s ritzy relatives.

“You really should have told me you’re like the Prince William of Asia,” Rachel says.

Nick hits back that he’s “much more of a Harry.”

But Rachel hits an obstacle: Nick’s mother, played by Michelle Yeoh of “Star Trek: Discovery.” She says to Rachel, “You will never be enough.”

The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Ken Jeong and a blonde, short-haired Awkwafina. Jon M. Chu directs the film; Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim wrote the adapted screenplay.

“Crazy Rich Asians” arrives in theaters Aug. 17. Watch the trailer, which debuted on the “Ellen” show, below or by clicking here.

[embedded content]