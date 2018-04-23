Vote now for Hixson Art students

HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Art students at Hixson High got themselves into the top 50 of the national Vans™ Custom Culture competition.

But now they need your help to get further.

- Advertisement -

The school is in the running for a $75,000 award for the school’s art program.

Students decorated two pairs of Vans shoes.

Each pair had a theme… Local Flavor and Off the Wall.

For the Local Flavor shoes, you’ll see plenty of local icons.

The Off the Wall design turns the shoes into an underground cavern, including fairy lights, mushrooms and a monster, even some living plants.

The Hixson team is made up of Charlie Dickerson, Alia Smith, Michaela Roberts, Logan Summers, Addison Flannigan, Luke Pfennig, Jade Sharp, Amy Gonzales, Sarah Bargerstock, Josh Green, Tori Gifford, Jocelyn Salter, Suhani Patel, Amanda Lin, and Devin Goforth.

National voting in the finals begins today and ends on May 4th.

You can vote for them once a day.

Here is the link to the voting site. Vote early and vote often.